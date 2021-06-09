[…] Texas Air Force Base on Lockdown After Shots Fired […]

The Joint Base San Antonio Lackland base is under lockdown due to a possible active shooter situation according to the base.

The base sent out a lockdown alert Wednesday afternoon. A statement said two suspects fired shots towards the base from outside the gates towards an area where trainees were at.

The suspects left the area after the shots were fired the statement reads.

The suspects are still at large.

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.



Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

“All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures and immediately take cover,” the base posted on Facebook and Twitter.

This is a developing story, our prayers go out to our brave soldiers during this time.

