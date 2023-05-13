Tennessee Teacher Pepper Sprayed by Radical Student After Confiscating Her Cell Phone [VIDEO]

In a disturbing incident at Antioch High School in Tennessee, a high school teacher faced a harrowing ordeal when he was pepper-sprayed not once, but twice by an enraged student who couldn’t handle the consequences of having her phone confiscated during class.

Cellphone footage captured the shocking confrontation, which has now gone viral, shedding light on the deteriorating state of discipline in our schools. According to a Reddit user who shared the video, the teacher had confiscated the student’s phone as a disciplinary action after catching her “texting and Googling answers for her school work.”

The video reveals the student storming out of the classroom, relentlessly pursuing the teacher into the hallway, demanding the return of her phone. The situation quickly escalates as the teacher discloses that the student had already pepper-sprayed him once. Undeterred by her prior assault, the student ruthlessly deploys the pepper spray again, causing the teacher to collapse to his knees in excruciating pain.

Despite the intervention of another teacher, the defiant student adamantly insists on retrieving her phone, even after the teacher regains his footing, having endured the agony of the second pepper spray attack.

This distressing incident marks the second time this dedicated teacher has been subjected to violence by a student. Just two months earlier, he was punched in the face by another student whose phone was confiscated for cheating during class.

Such alarming instances of student aggression and disregard for authority highlight the urgent need for schools to reestablish discipline and ensure the safety of both teachers and students. It is disheartening to witness the erosion of respect for educators and the dangerous environments they are forced to navigate in pursuit of their noble profession.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE NEXT GENERATION?!?!?!



This girl PEPPER SPRAYED her TEACHER because he took her phone!!!

