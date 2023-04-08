Tennessee Democrat Compares Himself to ‘Black Jesus’ After Republicans Kick Him and Colleagues Out of General Assembly for Maliciously Violating Rules

Yes, leave it to deranged, race baiting, liberals to call themselves “Black Jesus” the week of the holiest holiday for Christians in the world, and on the week of Easter.

Two of three Tennessee Democrats were subject to expulsion for joining last week’s riots inside the state Capitol, and were officially expelled from the general assembly on Thursday.

Turn about it FairPlay, right lefties?

In a massive 72 to 25 vote, Republicans in Nashville showed gut and testicular fortitude not seen by the party in decades by expelling Justin Jones of Nashville, the Democrat who took over the house floor with a bullhorn and encourage rioter and incited violence.

Justin Pearson of Memphis, who joined forces with Jones to encourage the out of control Tranny’s and rioters in the gallery, was also expelled from the assembly in a 69-26 vote.

As he was facing explosion, Pearson compared himself to “Black Jesus.”

Justin Pearson is now comparing himself to 'Black Jesus' and saying that he will be resurrected when Sunday comes pic.twitter.com/a3Q8hBntDq — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2023

Imagine saying that Jesus would have been fighting for LGBTQ and Transgender rights, which is completely against God’s word and the Bible. But these nut jobs said it America, this is full blown crazy mode you’re witnessing.

Pearson literally compares himself to being like Jesus… You can’t make up this level of stupid.

The third Democrat facing explosion, Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, was saved by a single vote.

Of course the radical leftists are trying to claim racism is the reason for the expulsions, the same leftists that make statements daily on social media that US Capitol police should have shot Trump supporters taking selfies in the Rotunda.

FACT CHECK: The legislators were kicked out for taking over the well of the legislature, using a bull horn, and refusing to leave when ordered by the sergeant at arms. The one not kicked out apologized for her actions. The two kicked out did not apologize. https://t.co/YTp56BvF5A — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 7, 2023

Of course the great divider, Barack Hussein Obama had to chime in with his normal spew of racial divide and hate.

What happened in Tennessee is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won’t lead to progress. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2023

Imagine being dumb enough to stand on the floor and say that Jesus would fight for and against his own Father's words… these people are insane.. https://t.co/GHIn7VDEOo — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 8, 2023

