Temple University Police Officer Fatally Shot in Head Responding to Robbery

A horrific scene coming from Temple University on your Sunday morning as an officer has passed away after responding to a robbery in North Philadelphia. The officer was shot in the head.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened around 7pm. near the corner of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

#BREAKING A Temple Police Officer has been shot and killed. @6abc



Officers are investigating in the area of 18th and Montgomery. He was shot in the head. Suspect still out there. pic.twitter.com/btdA6iQrHJ — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 19, 2023

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

“Out of respect for the officer’s friends and family, we will not be releasing his identity at this time. There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time,” a statement from the university said.

“Our hearts are broken. We are devastated at the loss of a ⁦Temple University Police Officer..” ⁦@TempleUniv⁩ Pubkic Safety V. P. Jennifer Griffin. Followed by ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ Commissioner ⁦@PPDCommish⁩ Danielle Outlaw. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/fIHWHfaZvG — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 19, 2023

“[The Philadelphia Police Department] is doing everything that we can to make sure that not only is this person responsible taken into custody and brought to justice, but for every other suspect out there that is doing the same and wishing harm amongst our law enforcement community and our Philadelphia community,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted “devastated”:

Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community.



We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 19, 2023

Just two days ago, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro gloated that he will grant clemency for every death sentence during his tenure as Governor.

I'm sure the Temple University Police officer being murdered tonight in Pennsylvania by a senseless thug has nothing to do with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro saying he will grant clemency to all death sentences during his tenure as Governor.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 19, 2023

Imagine the lawlessness if you know that you can’t go to prison for murder?

Two days after Josh Shapiro announced he will grant clemency for every death sentence, the criminals have begun executing police officers at Temple University — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 19, 2023

