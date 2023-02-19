Temple University Police Officer Fatally Shot in Head Responding to Robbery

A horrific scene coming from Temple University on your Sunday morning as an officer has passed away after responding to a robbery in North Philadelphia. The officer was shot in the head.
Philadelphia police say the shooting happened around 7pm. near the corner of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue.
The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
“Out of respect for the officer’s friends and family, we will not be releasing his identity at this time. There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time,” a statement from the university said.
“[The Philadelphia Police Department] is doing everything that we can to make sure that not only is this person responsible taken into custody and brought to justice, but for every other suspect out there that is doing the same and wishing harm amongst our law enforcement community and our Philadelphia community,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted “devastated”:
Just two days ago, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro gloated that he will grant clemency for every death sentence during his tenure as Governor.
Imagine the lawlessness if you know that you can’t go to prison for murder?
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App