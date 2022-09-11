Teen Shoots and Kills Two of Three Suspects Breaking Into His Home in Texas, DA Recommends Grand Jury?

A teenager with a shotgun or a good guy with a gun, however you want to look at it saved the day as he shot and killed two of three home intruders in Harris County, Texas Friday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking anyone with information to reach out to his office after two men allegedly attempted to break into a home Friday night and were shot and killed by a teenager with a shotgun.

A homicide release record show that at approximately 10:40 p.m. CST, deputies responded to a call of the 16000 block of First Street in Channelview, Texas.

Upon arrival, deputies located two unresponsive men from apparent gunshots woulds on the lawn of the side of the home.

Both men were pronounced dead at the seen by EMS personnel.

Investigators determined that both victims and a third unidentified male, while armed and wearing masks, had attempted to break into a home occupied by an adult female, a 12-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old boys.

One of the 17-year-old boys retrieved the shotgun and discharged it several times, striking and killing two suspects.

The third suspect fled in a dark four-door sedan. There were no reports of other injuries.

The facts of the case were presented to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which recommended that the case be presented to a grand jury.

“The case will be presented to a grand jury. The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100,” Gonzalez tweeted.

