Teen Shares School Lunch Photo With His Dad, Father Shares This EXTREMELY LACKING ‘Toddler Portions’ Photo and Story That Goes VIRAL

A Father has shared a photo of his teen son’s “Free” school lunch, which he said was “a bit lacking.”

Christopher Vangellow of Hopkington, New York, shared an image that his son sent him from his lunch in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School Distric.

The meal consisted of four chicken nuggets, plain white rice, baby carrots, and a carton of fat free chocolate milk. For a teenager? What is that folks, 400 calories for the one meal they get between 7:30 and 4/5pm if they’re in sports? This is absurd.

“They have been complaining that since the lunches are now free for everyone, the portions have dropped. I got this photo today. It really is ridiculous,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“He started complaining that lunch was ‘not enough,’” Vangellow told Fox News, adding, “one of my other kids also sent me the same picture, and I knew they had a game coming up. I was thinking, ‘If there’s kids playing basketball, this is not enough for him. I know we don’t live in a very rich area…some kids rely on the school [for lunch].’”

The image concerned many online, one commenter stating the serving looks like “toddler portions.”

Superintendent William E. Collins responded Friday on the district website.

“This week a concerned parent’s Facebook post about Parishville-Hopkinton school lunches went viral,” Collins wrote. “The concerns expressed clearly resonated with students and parents as evidenced by the number of comments and shares.”

Collins said the school contracts through the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services for foodservice purchases.

“We fall under the same nutritional guidelines as every public school in the nation, so there are limitations on just how varied school lunches can be from one school to another,” Collins told Fox. “Some of the lunches in the photos are misleading because they show incomplete serving sizes that do not contain all of the choices available to students going through the lunch line; however, it is clear that many students and parents would like to see a change.”

