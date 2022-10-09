Teddy Daniels: The Whole System Needs to Crumble and Be Rebuilt From Scratch

For the longest time, Constitutional Conservatives and America First Patriots have been calling out the Establishment GOP and complaining about how corrupt the Republican Party is. But when push comes to shove, what can we actually do about it?

That was exactly the point of our recent Root Out The RINOs online summit on Freedom First TV. We brought together Teddy Daniels, Mindy Robinson, Chad Caton and Dr Mark Sherwood to expose the corrupt system and what we can do about it. Actual tangible strategies to take back the party.

During my sessions with Teddy Daniels, he shared that he fears that the entire political system is too far gone. When I asked him what the everyday person can do to begin rooting out the RINOs, he had this to say:

You know what? Honestly, stock up because it’s gonna crumble down. It’s gonna crumble, it’s gonna get ugly, it’s going to get dirty. I am not calling for any type of revolt, but I think in order for the system to get fixed, it all needs to crumble and start over.

Many have shared that very same concern. The corruption goes beyond just the elected officials, it’s actually the unelected GOP officials that run the system on our side of the aisle, ensuring that they will always be the ones pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Daniels continued:

They need to move the Emmys and the Oscars out of California and move ’em to Washington DC, because that’s where the best freaking actors in the world are, brother. I hate to say it, man, but unfortunately the whole system needs to crumble and it needs to be rebuilt from scratch.

And now I don’t know how that’s gonna look, but I do know it’ll be ugly and it’s not gonna be pretty. But in order for this country to survive, that’s what needs to happen.

Obviously, we are not talking about a physical crumbling, but a crumbling of the system that finds corrupt politicians unable to be rooted out. Teddy may be onto something here… While I don’t think that going Third Party is the way to fix things, it may be that the Republican Party’s corruption needs to be exposed and the entire party system rebuilt from scratch because it’s so entrenched with corruption at every step of the way.

While it’s important for us to understand just how bad things have gotten, you have to expect the Mainstream Media and Fake News to take quotes from this out of context to make it seem as if we are saying something we are clearly not. Teddy had this message for those outlets:

Brother, if I don’t wipe my ass correctly, the mainstream liberal media is writing articles about me, so you know they’re taking notice. This is gonna be on Right Wing Watch. This is gonna be on Media Matters. CNN might even run a segment of this. “Teddy Daniels calling for Civil War.” I’m not calling for Civil War, Jack Asses. All I’m saying, is if we keep going the way that this country is going, it is inevitably going to happen.

To watch the entire Root Out The RINOs online summit, become a Freedom First TV subscriber. You’ll get access to this recording, as well as all of the previous summits we’ve held, which feature speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, Tracy Beanz, Christina Bennett and more. You’ll also get to tune into the live summits, as well as get all of our shows available on demand. Use code JEFF for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...