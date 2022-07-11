Ted Cruz Lights Up Far Left Hollywood Star Samuel L Jackson Like a Candle

Recently, far-left Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson attacked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas quite viciously on Twitter, saying, “How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!”

Adding context to the tweet and what it was supposed to mean was Wayne Dupree, of the Wayne Dupree Show and podcast site who reported, “Jackson referred to Justice Thomas with the horrid racial slur ‘Uncle Clarence.’ He also wondered if Thomas would overturn the case, “Loving v Virginia, which is a landmark civil rights decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that laws banning interracial marriage violate the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

So, the tweet was at a vicious level as first off, the “Uncle Clarence” name in it, meant to be a reference to “Uncle Tom.” That’s a slur that haunts Black Americans to this day; inspired by Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, the term describes blacks who betray their own people and interests, with the “Uncle Tom” moniker being synonymous with servility and self-hatred.

And so, Jackson tried to make it appear that Justice Thomas was betraying his people by being a conservative, an insult that is frequently hurled the way of black conservatives by black liberals and angry white liberals.

Then there’s the second layer of viciousness to the tweet. Justice Thomas is married to a white woman, and so the whole bit about Loving v. Virginia is meant to imply that Thomas is betraying his own wife by rolling black leftist advances, as those rollbacks could eventually be used to make interracial marriage illegal again.

Samuel L. Jackson’s outburst was likely sparked by Thomas’ concurring opinion in Dobbs, in which he hinted that he’s ready to start rolling back the cases that have protected gay marriage and the like on flimsy grounds saying, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process procedures, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

Thompson added, “Substantive due process conflicts with that textual command and has harmed our country in many ways. Accordingly, we should eliminate it from our jurisprudence at the earliest opportunity.”

After Jackson’s outburst, Texas Senator Ted Cruz tore into Samuel Jackson for the hateful, vicious remarks he directed at Justice Thomas, tweeting, “The hateful bigotry of the left know no bounds.”

People online agreed with Cruz, with tweets such as, “The World and this Country needs to see that the Racists in this Country are the Woke Liberals.” Another said, “Democrat leadership is destroying America vote red.”

Additional examples agreeing tweeted, “Ted, they are incarnation of the devils spirit.” Yet another, “It seems Samuel L. is now a budding constitutional scholar. I think he should stick to acting.”

Another tweet said, “Mr. Jackson should have the mental clarity of Justice Thomas. The best he can do is read lines written for him and stand where the director tells him. Acting ain’t brain surgery it’s living a fantasy, where most liberals are most comfortable.”

The line about Democrats being the “real racists” is overused by the right and almost always ineffective. But, occasionally, pointing out the hate that motivates the left is helpful, as it exposes their true intentions and motivations.

