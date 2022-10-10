Ted Cruz Doubles Down on His Red Tsunami 2022 Midterm Predictions ‘I Think It’s Going to be a Tsunami’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has repeatedly expressed his confidence that the GOP will flip enough seats to regain control of both chambers.​

In a June interview on The Dan O’Donnell Show Cruz said, “We are heading towards not just a red wave but atsunami in November.”

Again, this week on October 6, Cruz told Fox News, “I think it’s going to be a tsunami.” Continuing Cruz proclaimed, “Republicans are going to retake both the House and Senate. I think in the House, we could easily end up with amajority of 30, 40, 50 votes. In the Senate, I think we are going to retake the majority. I think we will end up with about 53 Republicans in the Senate.”

Cruz, who was in Arizona as part of a multi-state campaign bus tour, pointed to the Republican’s advantage with record high inflation and gas prices.

“People are energized,” Cruz said. “They are [expletive] at the idiots in Washington at the direction of the country. They are mad at inflation. They are mad at gas prices. They are mad at crime and chaos at our southern border and furious at the cultural Marxists trying to destroy our county. That’s why I think it’s going to be a fundamental wave election this year.”

As for the Democrats’ campaign on abortion after Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in July, the lawmaker said there was no other issue the party could focus on.

“What would you talk about? You couldn’t talk about the economy because the economy has gone to [expletive] under Biden. You couldn’t talk about inflation because the price of everything is up. Gas is more than twice as high. Mortgages are three times as high. You couldn’t talk about crime because we’ve got murder rates skyrocketing across the country,” Cruz said.

“You certainly couldn’t talk about illegal immigration. If you try to talk foreign policy, Biden’s surrender to the Taliban is a loser,” Cruz explained.

“So, they’re left with abortion, and they’re trying to make it all about abortion. And the crazy thing about it is, the Supreme Court has returned that issue to the voters. So now, every state will decide the abortion laws in their states. The law will reflect the values of their citizens. It’s democracy,” Cruz said.

The Senator suggested the multiple issues plaguing the Biden administration would make November’s midterm like the election in 2010 when the GOP won 63 House seats and gained control of the chamber.

Cruz added, “it is a fundamental change election, and I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

The remarks came hours after Cruz finished a rally in Arizona’s Queen Creek for GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters.

Master is a tech entrepreneur and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and is facing a hot race against Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly. The Senate race was considered one of the five keys determining the control of Washington.

