Ted Cruz Defends Trip to Cancun: Went to Chaperone My Daughters

Liberals and some conservatives, along with the radicalized leftist media are in an uproar because Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has went to Cancun during a snow and ice storm that hit Texas hard. We want to remind everyone before we get started that all Senators are on vacation this week, not just Senator Cruz.

The Senator released an official statement on Thursday after the media mob, and democrats and a few RINO’s piled on him for leaving during Texas worst snow storm in possible decades if not ever, leaving millions without power.

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans. The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors’ houses,” Cruz stated.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

This is just absolutely ridiculous that the media is gaslighting this, it was a planned trip, and there’s very few who work as hard in the United States Senate as Ted Cruz.

I live in TX. I'm not mad Ted Cruz went to Mexico. — TheBayBee (@TheBayBee1) February 18, 2021

Then you have liberals who just love to troll anything a conservative does like Yashar Ali here..

Reuters has acquired a photo of Ted Cruz at the Cancun airport today on his way back to Texas.



Notice how he’s wearing a mask with the Texas State flag on it. pic.twitter.com/Tdl6msfPBx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021

It’s strange how these same liberals and conservatives didn’t get this upset when Nancy Pelosi went on vacation in Hawaii during the last government shut down, isn’t it?

Apparently folks think that Ted Cruz should be in west Texas with generators, extension cords, and hairdryers thawing the wind turbines himself, good lord this entire story and argument is just stupid folks.

