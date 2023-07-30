Team USA Dominates New Zealand 43-1 in World Baseball U-12 Record Setting Performance

Team USA Dominates in World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 Baseball World Cup Opener

The United States’ U-12 baseball team left spectators astounded with a jaw-dropping offensive performance in their World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 Baseball World Cup debut. Facing off against New Zealand, the American squad unleashed an unprecedented offensive onslaught, trouncing their opponents with an astounding 43-1 victory on Friday.

Started our run off with a bang. #ForGlory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hh67XVo2aa — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

At the outset, things seemed relatively ordinary as New Zealand managed to secure two outs in the first inning. The United States, however, swiftly claimed a 3-0 lead by the end of the frame, but it was in the second inning that they decided to shatter all expectations. Team USA erupted, scoring an incredible 11 runs, highlighted by Leyland Henry’s impressive three-run homer.

LEYLAND HENRY THREE-RUN BOMB 💣



T2 | 🇺🇸 14, 🇳🇿 0 pic.twitter.com/C98RxawmBz — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

But that was just the beginning of their offensive fury. In the third inning, Team USA delivered an astonishing 20 additional runs, with Bryant Ju adding two homers to the team’s ever-growing tally. The mercy rule came into play, and the game was eventually called after just four innings due to the sheer dominance of the American team.

This remarkable 43-run feat not only secured an emphatic victory for Team USA but also set a new record for a 12U national team. They surpassed the previous mark of 29 runs set during the World Cup Qualifiers gold-medal game merely two months prior.

Ty Glaus, the talented son of former MLB All-Star Troy Glaus, etched his name in history by driving in the record-breaking 30th run of the game during the third inning, adding yet another incredible moment to Team USA’s relentless display of offensive prowess.

BRYANT JU ARE YOU SERIOUS? 🤯



Mamba’s second home run of the day is a grand slam!



T3 | 🇺🇸 23, 🇳🇿 0 pic.twitter.com/W14xpVJGYy — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

While the offense grabbed most of the headlines, it’s worth acknowledging Bowen Landry’s commendable performance on the mound. He delivered two hitless innings and managed to strike out four batters. Not to be outdone, Trett Schoolcraft finished the game strong, allowing only one run while striking out five opponents over the final two innings.

Following this electrifying victory, Team USA’s next challenge will be a match against Panama, scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. With their spirits soaring high after such an explosive start, fans can expect more thrilling baseball action from this talented young team as they continue their quest for victory in the U-12 Baseball World Cup.

