TBS Cancels Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ in Latest Debacle of Woke Gone Wrong

Another one bites the dust, as a liberal talking head has been canceled by her network.

TBS announced Monday that it is canceling Samantha Bee’s late-night show “Full Frontal” after seven seasons.

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” TBS said in a statement. “We are proud to have been the home to ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Bee acknowledged the news on social media, writing: “We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week — that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.”

“To our loyal fans — we love you, you’re very special,” she added. “Go home, and go home in peace.”

Bee was most known for her hardcore leftist views and vile rants against Republicans and conservatives, including calling then-President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t.”

Bee’s remark about Ivanka Trump generated so much backlash that the White House put out a statement condemning Bee.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” the White House said in a statement. “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

