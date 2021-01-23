Taxing the Miles You Drive? Future Transportation Secretary Mayor Pete LOVES IT!

The tyranny of the Biden Administration is now on full display, now they want to tax the miles you drive? You can’t even make up this level of stupid America.

Incoming Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has suggested taxing Americans for the number of miles they drive, a policy he endorsed as a Democratic presidential candidate. The Biden Administration is actively searching for ways to fund its ambitious $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., acknowledged “privacy concerns” related to implementing a vehicle miles traveled (VMT) system but said it should be considered as a potential replacement for the gas tax.

So let’s get this straight, you now want to tax Americans if they want to drive somewhere in their vehicles? We’re already taxed for license plates, drivers licenses, highways, when will it end? Perhaps the problem isn’t taxing more Americans, but to stop sending BILLIONS and TRILLIONS overseas to our enemies?

Senator Rick Scott of Florida asked him if he would consider taxing fuel, you know because we don’t have enough of those taxes as the Republicans and Democrats work together to screw the American people over.

Here’s Mayor Pete’s response.

“I think all options need to be on the table, as you know, the [federal] gas tax has not been increased since 1993, and it has never been pegged to inflation, and it’s one of the reasons why the current state of Highway Trust Fund is that there’s more going out than coming in,” Buttigieg replied.

“In the long term, we need to bear in mind also that as vehicles become more efficient and as we pursue electrification, sooner or later, there will be questions about whether the gas tax can be effective at all.”

What do you think America, tired of democrat policies yet? All they do is screw hard working Americans, so stop voting for them. Also, it’s time to primary every single one of these Republican RINO’s, traitors, or whatever you want to call them. Enough is enough of Washington, D.C.

