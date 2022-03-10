Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Announce ‘End of an Era’ on HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ Series

One of the longest running series on HGTV, “Flip or Flop” which first debuted in 2013 is coming to an end the former spouses announced.

“I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade,” Haack tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud.”

“The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn’t always easy,” she added. Haack and El Moussa went through a public divorce in the middle of the series’ run and have been navigating co-parenting and new relationships on screen since.

Haack says she is now more focused on the future.

“I’m looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I’m ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer.”

The following is from our friends at People Magazine:

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the last ten years with Flip Or Flop. The support from our fans, the network and the wild ride that it’s been has been incredible,” he said, adding, “Even though the Flip Or Flopchapter is coming to a close, another exciting one is soon starting.”

According to the numbers, more than 90 million people have watched the show since it’s debut in 2013.

HGTV made the following statement on the end of the series to People Magazine.

“More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013,” the statement continued. “We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.”

