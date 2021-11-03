TALIBAN WARNS IF THE U.S. DOESN’T RECOGNIZE THEIR GOVERNMENT IT MAY RESULT IN WORLD CONSEQUENCES​

On Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid​, official Central spokesman for the Islamic Emirate since October 25, 2021 and Deputy Ministry of Information and Culture since September 7, 2021, warned the United States and the rest of the global community, that the decision to withhold formal recognition of Afghanistan’s new government may result in consequences for the world. Mujahid has long served as one of several spokesmen for the Taliban.



Mujahid said at a Saturday press conference, “Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world.”



According to Reuters, Mujahid noted, “absence of formal diplomatic ties between Afghanistan and the U.S. led to the military invasion in 2001.” Mujahid continued, “Those issues which caused the war, they could have been solved through negotiation, they could have been solved through political compromise too.”

Mujahid went on to claim that international recognition was Afghan people’s right. Although not yet recognized by a single country in the world, the Taliban are counting on China to provide financial assistance to Afghanistan’s struggling economy. Reuters also reported that China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, in late October.



Mujahid also added, “China has vowed to inject funds into Afghanistan’s transport infrastructure, as well as to provide Kabul’s exports access to Chinese markets via neighboring Pakistan.



According to Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs said, “The Biden administration’s strategy in regard to the Taliban was a “far cry” from formal recognition during a briefing in September. However, she did not claim that the U.S. would never recognize the organization.

