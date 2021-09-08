Taliban Holding Americans Hostage at Afghanistan Airport in Mazar-i-Sharif as 20 Year Anniversary of 9/11 Approaches

Top ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says that the Taliban, a terrorist group that the Biden administration gave control of Afghanistan, is holding multiple airplanes hostage with Americans on board at Mazar-i-Sharif airport.

While the White House Chief of Staff continues to try to claim there are only about 100 Americans that remain in Afghanistan, more reports and facts are coming out that say that number is slightly flawed.

Congressman Michael McCaul of Texas said that six airplanes carrying Americans and Afghans are sitting at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport in Afghanistan but can’t depart because the Taliban is “holding them hostage for demands.”

“In fact, we have six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport—six airplanes—with American citizens on them, as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now,” McCaul told Fox News on Sept. 5. The State Department “has cleared these flights, and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport.”

The Congressman didn’t elaborate the specific demands of the Taliban, or what they are wanting from the United States, but he said it’s “turning into a hostage situation” and the Taliban is “not going to allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America.”

“Well, they are not clearing airplanes to depart. They’ve sat at the airport for the last couple days, these planes, and they’re not allowed to leave,” McCaul said. “We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange.”

The White House has yet to comment to The Epoch Times who helped contribute to this article, or any other journalist who’s asked about the half a dozen hijacked planes in Mazar-i-Sharif.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sept. 5 that about 100 Americans remain in the country.

“Obviously, we’re hopeful that, in the coming days, the Qataris will be able to resume air service out of Kabul. And, if they do, we’re obviously going to look to see if Americans can be part of those flights. We are going to find ways to get them … the ones that want to leave, to get them out of Afghanistan,” he said.

