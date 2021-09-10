Taliban Forms All Male Afghan Government, Biden Administration Shockingly Didn’t See This Coming..

It’s hard to not start almost every article we write at The DC Patriot with being a smart ass. Unfortunately with the Biden Regime, they are no longer recognized as an administration after the Tyrannical and Communist tactics taken this week, it’s becoming quite normal for us.

The Taliban this week announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan stacked with veterans of their hard-line radical islamic rule of the 1990s and the 20-year battle against U.S.-led coalition. A move that seems to have stunned the dolts in the Biden administration.

You mean a group that doesn’t respect women, rapes them, says they have no rights to vote or exist basically, has an all male cabinet. We didn’t even get into the fact that they are terrorists.

Appointed to the key post of interior minister was Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the FBI’s most-wanted list with a $10 million bounty on his head and is believed to still be holding at least one American hostage. He headed the feared Haqqani network that is blamed for many deadly attacks and kidnappings.

Well there you go, that should really help negotiating in the future in this country.

The announcement came just hours after the Taliban fired their guns in the air to disperse protesters in the Capital of Kabul and arrested several journalists, the second time in less than a week that heavy-handed tactics were used to break up a demonstration.

The cabinet is drawn mostly from Afghanistan’s dominant Pashtun ethnic group, and the lack of representation from other ethnic groups is said to anger those abroad. Newsflash, the Taliban doesn’t care about your feelings. They are terrorists and a tyrannical regime.

The Taliban put out a statement encouraging countries to bring their embassies back to Afghanistan.

“Our message to our neighbors, the region and the world is that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against the security of any other country,” the statement said.

It urged foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates and humanitarian organizations to return to Afghanistan. “Their presence is the need of our country,” it said.

The Taliban moved quickly and harshly to end the protest as demonstrators arrived near the presidential palace. They fired their weapons into the air and arrested several journalists covering the demonstration. At one point, a Taliban member waving a Kalashnikov rifle took a microphone from a journalist and began beating him with it. The journalist was later handcuffed and detained for several hours.

“This is the third time I have been beaten by the Taliban covering protests,” the journalist told The Associated Press, speaking on condition he not be identified because he feared retaliation. “I won’t go again to cover a demonstration. It’s too difficult for me.”

A journalist from Afghanistan’s popular TOLO News was detained for three hours by the Taliban before being freed. He was given back his equipment and his video of the demonstration was intact.

On Saturday, Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air to end a protest march in Kabul by women demanding equal rights.

Thanks to our friends at the Associated Press for contributing to this article.

