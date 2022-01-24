Taiwan Reports Massive Large Scale Chinese Air Force Incursion, 34 Fighter Jets Among Others

As tension continues to rise between the Ukraine and Russia, another conflict is on the verge of popping off between Taiwan and China.

According to Taiwan, a massive large scale Chinese Air Force Incursion took place over the weekend.

Taiwan says that 34 fighter jets, and four electronic warfare aircraft went into its air defense zone, with the island’s Defense Ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 39 aircraft in the latest uptick in massive tensions between the two nations.

Taiwan has completed for m ore than a year of repeated missions by China’s Air Force near the Democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ, close to Taiwan controlled Pratas Islands.

Taiwan is calling China’s repeated nearby military activities “grey zone” warfare, designed to both wear out Taiwan’s forces by making them repeatedly scramble, and also to test Taiwan’s response times.

The latest Chinese mission included 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said.

These aircraft flew in an area northeast of the Pratas, according to the map provided by the Defense Ministry.

The Taiwan Air Force issued radio warnings and its Air Defense Missile Systems were activated, the ministry said in the statement issued late Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from China, which continues to claim the moves are drills aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty.

China has added fuel to the fire and increased pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims. Taiwan’s government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.

The incursion was the largest since October 4, 2021 when an insane 56 aircraft were detected in Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone.

Taiwan reported 148 Chinese Air Force Planes in the southern and southwestern parts of its Air Defense Zone over a four day period starting back on Oct 1, 2021.

No shots have been fired and the Chinese aircraft have not been flying in Taiwan’s airspace, but in its ADIZ, a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-ruled democracy part of its territory.

