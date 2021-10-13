Taiwan Flexes Military Muscles at China: Showcases Homegrown Missiles, Tanks, Jets, and Troops on National Day

As China ramps up the military pressure, Taiwan isn’t backing down. One of the world’s largest military’s believe it or not, is Taiwan.

With over 290,000 well trained troops, sophisticated defense systems, and allies like the United States, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, things are getting interesting.

On National Day, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen delivered a major policy speech, coupled with a huge military parade.

“We will do our utmost to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally altered,” President Tsai said.

“We will continue to bolster our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us,” the Taiwanese leader added.

China claims that Taiwan is part of its national territory the island has been self-ruled since it split from the communist-ruled mainland in 1949 after a long civil war.

Tsai emphasized the island’s vibrant democracy in contrast with Beijing’s deeply authoritarian, single-party Communist state.

“The path that China has laid out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people,” Tsai said.

Following the presidential address, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense showed off an impressive range of weaponry that included missile launchers and armored vehicles while fighter jets and helicopters soared overhead.

These included a formation of F-16, Indigenous Defense Fighters and Mirage 2000’s, which left wide contrails in their wake.

The show of air power was followed by a group of CM32 tanks, followed later by trucks carrying missile systems.

On Saturday, China’s leader Xi Jinping said that reunification with Taiwan “must be realized”, while claiming “peaceful” reunification was possible.

“No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s strong determination, will and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi declared.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...