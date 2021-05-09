Swiss Billionaire Uses His Fortune to Help Sway US Elections for Democrats

Some scary news coming out that shows foreign money was used to help sway the election in favor of current President Joe Biden.

He’s the foreign billionaire you’ve never heard of and he’s using his vast fortune to help sway US elections.

Reclusive Swiss-born Hansjörg Wyss, 85, who lives in Wyoming, gave $208 million over four years from his non-profits to other groups that backed Democrats and progressive causes, The New York Times reported.

Wyss does not appear to be a citizen or permanent legal resident of the US, which prohibits him from donating directly to political campaigns. Federal Election Commission records show he made such contributions until 2003 and then his donations disappeared.

“You don’t see his name show up in FEC filings but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he hasn’t poured hundreds of millions of dollars into influencing US politics or policy,” said Anna Massoglia, an investigative researcher with the Center for Responsive Politics, a government transparency group in Washington, DC.

Wyss has sent some of his vast fortune derived from a medical device company into his eponymous foundation and a related non-profit called the Berger Action Fund.

From there the cash has gone to causes supporting Democrats. The Berger Action Fund gave $35 million in 2019 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has been described as a “dark money” network helping Democrats.



The Sixteen Thirty Fund also gave money to PACS like the Lincoln Project working to help Joe Biden defeat President Trump.

More than $1 billion in dark money — spending where the source of the dollars isn’t disclosed — was pumped into the 2020 election, the vast majority of it to benefit Democrats, Massoglia said.

The Wyss Foundation in 2019 gave $9.5 million to the New Venture Fund, a sister organization to the Sixteen Thirty Fund. That entity sends money to left-leaning causes like the Center for American Progress, The Voter Registration Project, and America Votes.

The Berger Action Fund kicked in $1 million in 2019 to an effort helmed by former US Attorney General Eric Holder to flip statehouses in 2020 in order to influence redistricting and get more Democrats elected to Congress, said Hayden Ludwig, a researcher at the Capital Research Center, a Washington, DC think tank that focuses on philanthropy.

“Here’s a foreign billionaire who in his own little way, or not so little way, helps to basically unseat a sitting president and get a Democrat elected. Pretty good for a guy who can’t give to Joe Biden’s campaign legally,” Ludwig said.

When will the mainstream media cover this? They won’t and we all know it! Thanks to The New York Post for this great work of investigative journalism. Read more HERE.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...