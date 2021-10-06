SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE IN FRONT OF SUPREME COURT RESULTS IN ONE MAN’S ARREST​

Capitol Police (USCP) have a man in custody after they removed him from a suspicious SUV parked near the Supreme Court building Tuesday morning. After a loud bang and smoke, officers removed the suspect, 55-year-olld Dale Melvin of Kimball, Michigan and placed him under arrest around 11 a.m. local time.



Shortly before officers arrested the man, the department sought to prepare people in the area and indicated that no one was in imminent danger. The policeman told them, “The USCP is preparing to disrupt a suspicious vehicle in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building. A loud bang may be heard in the area. There is no cause for alarm, and no action needs to be taken by Congressional staff.”



Earlier in the morning, the second day of the high court’s term, Melvin had allegedly parked illegally and refused to talk to responding officers, authorities said. Police then brought in crisis negotiation officers, prior to the arrest.



“There was no information on motive and no weapons have been found. The man is in custody and everyone is safe,” the police said.



There were no disruptions to operations at the Supreme Court and oral arguments began as planned at 10:00 a.m. The Supreme Court building remains closed to the public.

