Suspect Arrested for Smashing a Church With a Rock and Spray Painting an Employee in the Face, While Woman Was Inside Praying

A suspect who police described as a 31-year-old male was arrested for allegedly throwing and smashing rocks at a couch, smashing doors, and spray painting on a Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington.

Matthew Smith of Fox 13 reports:

“Video of 31-year-old man smashing a door while a woman inside was worshiping — you can see some confrontation. He eventually graffiti’d multiple spots, smashed another door and threw a rock/spray painted an employee.”

The miscreant was seen on camera throwing a rock at the door, smashing it, kicking the door, and then punching the glass until it breaks.

This all took place while a woman was inside the church praying according to officials.

She reportedly tried to talk to him, but then locked herself in when she became frightened. The suspect was then seen spray paining the church at that point.

Not long after that an employee got involved and manage to chase him off, but the suspect threw a rock and spray painted the employee on the face before running away like a coward.

At least one entry point of the church was said to be destroyed, another door was shattered, and there was spray paint all over the exterior of the church. Some of the messages were hate speech such as “liar” and “religion of hate” as well as “go to your fake hell.”

FOX13 added: “Father Gary Zender told FOX 13 that the hardest part was seeing damage to a small statue that the graduating class of 2020 had donated to the school. He noted that it was meaningful because it was harkened back to a prayer about how Mother Mary can “unknot” our issues – ironic, as he noted anyone attacking his church must have their own wounds.

“When I try to look at the person and their wounds – that helps me to step back and say ‘I have some wounds too,’” said Zender. “So, there’s a human connection there, as well as a spiritual one.”

