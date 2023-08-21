Surge in Illegal Border Crossings Reaches Near Record Levels: Family Members Lead the Way

A staggering surge in family members attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border during July, with a striking 70% doing so illegally, has been revealed in the latest government data. This unsettling surge comes at a time when the number of migrants illegally entering the U.S. was anticipated to drop, following months of declining numbers after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

While the anticipated wave of border crossings didn’t materialize post-pandemic, the recent data underscores an ongoing trend of high levels of illegal border crossings. The temporary dip in arrivals during May and June seemed to alleviate some pressure on the Biden administration, but Republicans remain critical of President Biden’s handling of immigration.

Breaking down the numbers reveals a pronounced increase in July among family units traveling together, accounting for a staggering 60,000 of the 130,000 migrants apprehended for their illegal crossings. An additional 26,000 family members were recorded at legal entry points, a growing phenomenon propelled by a government-backed app that enables migrants to schedule appointments for lawful entry into the U.S.

A significant portion, nearly 40%, of total encounters with migrant families originated from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. Mexican families represented a quarter of these encounters.

The potential implications of a sustained increase in these numbers are significant. It could place overwhelming strain on border resources and engender yet another humanitarian crisis, considering the unique challenges posed by arriving families. Responding to this complex situation, the administration has been taking steps such as expanding a program for expedited deportations of migrant families who fail to meet asylum criteria.

Furthermore, the administration is seeking approval from Congress for a new temporary housing program aimed at migrant families. This program, while less restrictive than traditional detention, aims to strike a balance between offering greater freedom to migrants while ensuring effective tracking and control ahead of deportation.

In the broader context, it’s worth noting that despite this recent surge, illegal border crossings remain notably lower compared to the same period in 2022 and 2021. These figures are even lower than the staggering daily average of over 10,000 individuals who crossed per day leading up to the end of Title 42.

The Biden administration has been quick to highlight its dual-pronged approach — a mix of incentives and penalties — as a driving factor behind the reduction in illegal crossings during May and June.

However, experts have cautioned that the newfound success might be short-lived as smugglers adapt to the new regulations, stricter asylum restrictions, and changes to the parole process. In response, Troy Miller, currently performing the duties of the Customs and Border Protection commissioner, reaffirmed the agency’s vigilance and their commitment to evolving operational strategies to ensure effective enforcement.

