Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Temporarily Blocks Georgia Grand Jury Seeking Testimony from Lindsey Graham on Jan 6

One of the greatest Supreme Court Justices this nation has ever known is following the rule of law and triggering leftist lunatics everywhere today. Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a subpoena by a grand jury seeking testimony from U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on their partisan witch hunt on investigation President Trump’s calls about Georgia’s election integrity.

Back in January Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, a rogue Democrat requested a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s fraudulent 2020 election results.

The DA’s entire investigation is based off of President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news media outlet at The Washington Post.

The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call, that was totally fabricated and made up. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit, The DC Patriot, and countless other true media outlets.

The infamous phone call between President Trump and Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by the weasel Raffensperger and his office.

Raffensperger’s team being the weasel that he is then leaked and lied to the far left Washington Post trying to smear President Trump in the process. It’s absolutely despicable.

The Georgia grand jury previously subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham’s lawyers asked Justice Clarence Thomas to temporarily block the Senator’s testimony.

Clarence Thomas who is in charge of emergency applications filed in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, blocked the subpoena while Lindsey Graham’s lawyers file more briefs.

CNBC reported:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked a subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham from a Georgia grand jury investigating election interference by former President Donald Trump. The hold on the subpoena came three days after Graham’s attorneys asked Thomas to delay the senator’s appearance before the grand jury, which is investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia’s presidential election in 2020. On Thursday, a panel of judges on the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously rejected a request by Graham to temporarily block the subpoena. The appeals panel said Graham had failed to show he was likely to succeed on an appeal challenging the legality of the demand for his testimony.

The conservative justice said the subpoena would be delayed pending further order by Thomas or the Supreme Court. Two days before he issued the stay, Thomas told Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors, who are presenting evidence to the grand jury, to respond by Thursday to Graham’s request for a stay of the subpoena

The stay will give time to Graham’s lawyers and prosecutor more to file briefs arguing whether the subpoena should be allowed to stand or not.

