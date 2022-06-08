Supreme Court: Armed Man Who Made Threats to Kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh Arrested Outside Kavanaugh’s Maryland Home

A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip tis was arrested on Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice.

The radical left is absolutely insane and unhinged as they continue to push violence against conservatives in office with zero repercussions.

As Democrat politicians and media continue to push for violence against those who oppose their views, this rhetoric must be stopped, not fueled by those politicians and media outlets pushing it.

Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California was identified in a criminal complaint charging him with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. He was dressed in all black when he arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Maryland suburb.

Roske, 26, had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape, and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him. This is all according to the criminal complaint and affidavit filed in federal court in Maryland.

According to the criminal complaint and affidavit Roske said he purchased the gun to kill Kavanaugh and that he would also kill himself.

Roske told police he was upset over the leaked Roe v Wade draft that suggested the Supreme Court would overturn in. He also said he was upset about the school massacre in Ulvade, Texas.

So naturally murdering someone in cold blood is the solution, these people are insane monsters on the left America!

Thank God for the two United States Marshals who are part of round-the-clock security provided to the justices following the leak of the draft opinion last month. They spotted him when he got out of the Taxi.

Roske was apprehended after he called 911 and said he was having suicidal thoughts and planned to kill Kavanaugh, after he found the Justice’s address online. He was still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when police apprehended him according to the affidavit.

“This kind of behavior is obviously behavior we will not tolerate,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Wednesday. “Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable.”

President Joe Biden praised authorities for quickly apprehending the man, deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in an email.

Thanks to our friends at the Associated Press for contributing to this report.

