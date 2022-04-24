SUPER TROOPERS: 500 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SCATTERED ALL OVER MISSOURI INTERSTATE

After a crash on Wednesday, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident to find not only the vehicles involved in the crash, but also at least 500 pounds of marijuana scattered across Interstate 70.



“The responding troopers to the crash on I-70 in Callaway County found the packaged marijuana scattered around. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured,” the patrol tweeted.



According to the Kansas City Star, the marijuana came out of a pickup truck that crashed into the back of a semi-truck that had initially swerved trying to avoid hitting a previous crash on the interstate.

Another semi then slammed into the back of the pickup, which caused the marijuana to be spilled across the interstate, the newspaper reported.



State Troopers also confirmed the cause of the accident as that of a semi avoiding a crash causing the pickup to loose control and crash into the rear of the semi, but was then struck in the rear by another semi, troopers told KOMU.



Troopers said that David Mora, the driver of the pickup, and his passenger were arrested on first-degree drug trafficking charges.



A picture released by the patrol showed a pile of marijuana in the evidence room, and the troopers said multiple patrol cars were need to remove the spilled drugs from the highway.

