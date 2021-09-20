Suicide Bomber Who Murdered 13 U.S. Service Members Was Let Out of Prison Due to Biden Admin’s Incompetence

In more disturbing news coming out of Afghanistan, the suicide bomber who killed 13 United States troops as well as 169 Afghan nationals was just recently freed from prison due to the Biden administrations incompetence.

For the record, there were eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one soldier killed by this monster.

“Senior Indian intelligence sources familiar with the case have told Firstpost that he was handed over to the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency by the Research and Analysis Wing in September 2017,” Firstpost reported. “However, the jihadist walked free on 15 August along with thousands of other dangerous terrorists held in the high-security prison, taking advantage of the chaos that ensued in the aftermath of the United State’s hurried exit and the Taliban’s swift takeover of the entire country.”

According to the report, the terrorist was an engineering student at the college in India before he was arrested for helping conduct suicide bombings in New Delhi.

“America’s disorganized retreat from Afghanistan has led to hundreds of highly-competent and highly-committed terrorists being set free to rejoin the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups,” an Indian intelligence officer told the publication. “Literally a decade’s work on counter-terrorism has been undone by the US’ failure to secure key prisoners in Bagram.”

Business Insider reported:

Thousands of inmates, including former Islamic State and al-Qaeda fighters, were released from a prison on the outskirts of Kabul — Pul-e-Charkhi — as well as another facility at Bagram airbase as the Taliban called for a “peaceful transition” of power.

Afghan government troops surrendered Bagram airbase, located north of Kabul, to the Taliban early on Sunday. The base houses Parwan Detention Facility, which had around 5,000 prisoners.

Here is footage of the prisoners leaving prison:

Prisoners leaving Kabul jail after being broken out by Taliban. pic.twitter.com/B84F2UrtEA — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

Check out what The Daily Wire reported.

Gen. Austin Miller, the Commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 2018 through July of this year, reportedly warned against withdrawing all forces from Afghanistan, and he strongly pushed back against intelligence reports that said the Afghan military could hold off the Taliban for 1-3 years, indicating that they would collapse significantly faster.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich broke the news late last week that Miller made the remarks during a classified Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Heinrich reported that once Miller’s recommendations to Biden to keep some U.S. forces in Afghanistan were shot down, “it became his job to execute on the withdrawal order – and eventually, decisions like abandoning Bagram were made because of constraints and troop caps imposed by the President’s orders.”

What are your thoughts America?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...