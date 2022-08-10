STUNNING New IRS Job Description Should Scare the Hell Out Of You: ‘Carry a Firearm’ and ‘Be Willing to Use Deadly Force’ and ‘Participate in Arrests’

We told you they were coming for those that don’t agree with them, and that’s each and every one of you. With the raid on Mar-a-Lago Monday evening, and the confiscation of Congressman Scott Perry’s (R-PA) cell phone by the FBI late Tuesday afternoon, this is a weaponized Department of Justice now targeting its political rivals and opponents.

As you know, they pushed through a ridiculous “Infrastructure Bill” which has nothing to do with infrastructure, in fact it hired more than 87,000 new IRS agents to come after those that the Democrats wanted to target.

What’s even more scary about this new bill is the insane job descriptions for the new bean counters. This should literally scare the hell out of you!

Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.

Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.

What the hell? They’re bean counters folks, not Navy SEALS. This is absurd, and it’s even more proof that this new bill, these nearly 90,000 new agents aren’t coming to count beans. They are coming to wreck havoc on their political rivals and those that disagree with them. They’re coming for you!

