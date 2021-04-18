STUDY: 2.5 Billion Tyrannosaurus Rex’s Roamed Earth Over the Course of 2.5 Million Years, New Study Shows

According to a new study that’s out, apparently Earth was inhabited by not just one or two T-Rex’s, but how about 2.5 billion? That’s an insane number, but that’s what the so called scientific experts are saying.

Using calculators based on body size, sexual maturity, and the creatures’ energy needs, a team at the University of California, Berkeley figured out just how many T-Rex lived over 127,000 generations. This study was put out on Thursday by Journal Science.

The margin of error they say is the size of a T-Rex, no pun intended.

“That’s a lot of jaws,” said study lead author Charles Marshall, director of the University of California Museum of Paleontology. “That’s a lot of teeth. That’s a lot of claws.”

The species roamed North America for about 1.2 million to 3.6 million years, meaning the T. rex population density was small at any one moment. There would be about two in a place the size of the Washington, D.C., or 3,800 in California, the study said.

“Probably like a lot of people, I literally did a double-take to make sure that my eyes hadn’t deceived me when I first read that 2.5 billion T. rexes have ever lived,” said Macalester College paleobiologist Kristi Curry Rogers, who wasn’t part of the study.

Marshall said the estimate helps scientists figure the preservation rate of T. rex fossils and underscores how lucky the world is to know about them at all. About 100 or so T. rex fossils have been found — 32 of them with enough material to figure they are adults. If there were 2.5 million T. rex instead of 2.5 billion, we would probably have never known they existed, he said.

Thanks to our friends at The AP for contributing to this article.

