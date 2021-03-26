Struggling Biden Puts VP Kamala Harris in Charge of Border Crisis

Putting Kamala Harris in charge of the border crisis on the Southern Border is like asking Snoop Dog to re-write a new rendition of the National Anthem. It should go over like a lead Twinkie.

According to the White House, Harris will now lead the administration’s efforts on curbing immigration across the southern border, including focusing on coordination with Mexico and Latin America, Biden said in a statement given at the White House before turning reporters away.

“Thank you Mr. President for your confidence,” Harris told Biden. “Thank you.”

“Thank you,” Biden replied. “Willing to do it. And now we’re going to get down to business here, and uh, Ron who am I turning this over to?”

“Thank you very much, Mr. President,” the handler replied. “I think it’s time, I think it’s time for our friends in the press to leave now.”

The press began shouting questions while Biden looked on with a blank stare. He breathed heavily into his mask while the staffers whisked the reporters away.

“Thank you very much,” the staffer said as the chorus of reporters faded.

It’s a mystery at this point what exactly Joe Biden is doing besides enjoying nap time. It’s alarming, scary, and absolutely stunning that the media refuses to call out this administration on this.

