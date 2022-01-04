STRANGE THINGS HAPPENING AT GUANTANAMO BAY AS PENTAGON BUILDS NEW PRIVATE $4 MILLION COURT CHAMBER

Last week, the New York Times (NYT) reported on a new $4 million chamber being built at Guantanamo Bay that will not allow public access.​ The new courtroom is expected to begin holding proceedings in 2023.

NYT reported that two military judges will be able to hold proceedings at the same time in the new chamber, and it will be able to hold smaller cases, as well.



Even though members of the public won’t be allowed inside the courtroom, they will be able to watch the proceeding in a separate building via video, and on a 40-second delay. According to Office of Military Commissions spokesman Ron Flesvig, this separate rooms is described as a “virtual gallery with multiple camera angles simultaneously displayed.



NYT also reported it was designed prior to President Joe Biden taking office. One of the Biden administration’s current goals is to completely empty and close the Guantanamo prison.



The new courtroom is yet another example of a lack of transparency at Guantanamo Bay. In recent years, photography has been barred in areas once commonly shown to visitors, and places like empty wartime prison facilities are inaccessible to journalists, according to the NYT.



There is an existing courtroom at Guantanamo Bay that opened in 2008. The public can watch proceedings live at this chamber, though they also hear audio on a 40-second delay, which gives time to classified comments to be muted.



Larger cases, like the five men accused of planning the September 11, 2001 attacks, will be held in the 2008 courtroom. Despite being accessible by Guantanamo Bay standards, there have been complaints about this court’s secrecy as well. But, according to a lawyer representing Encep Nurjaman, the lead defendant charges in tow Indonesian terrorist bombings, has made complaints regarding how restrictive this court is.



Attorney James R. Hodes said, “I’ve observed trials in Mongolia that were more transparent than this,” according to the NYT.

