STRANGE: Biden’s Secret Service Rental Vehicles Burst Into Flames After He Leaves Nantucket Vacation Home

A bizarre and conspiratorial scene as Secret Service Rental vehicles burst into flames after President Joe Biden left his Nantucket vacation.

Biden spent Thanksgiving on the ritzy Massachusetts island with his family last week. The Secret Service rented five vehicles from Hertz to carry the President and his family, and all five of them caught fire in the parking lot, according to footage first obtained by the Nantucket Current.

Footage who’s firefighters spraying down the smoldering remains of one vehicles engine block.

The five vehicles included a Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.

The vehicles were parked at the Nantucket airport and the blaze reportedly spread to just 40 feet away form the facilities jet fuel tanks.

It is currently unknown was may have caused the fires. The White House has yet to comment on the matter.

“At approximately 5:22 am Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed Circuit Television System,” the airport said in a statement to the Current. “Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department.”

“Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged. The Airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety, There is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected,” the statement continued.

The Biden family is said to have more than a 40-year tradition of spending Thanksgiving on the island. The vacation was the first for the Biden family since they were secluded on the East Coast island back in August. First Lady and Hunter Biden all flew on Air Force One to Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

