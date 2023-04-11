Stormy Daniels Says More Charges Coming for Trump – Hodge Twins Discuss (VIDEO)

Stormy Daniels just went on Piers Morgan and made a crazy statement.
Everybody knows that she is getting a lot of attention due to the charges against President Donald Trump for falsifying business documents.
Now Stormy Daniels says that she had nothing to do with Donald Trump’s charges, even though everyone is speculating that Trump’s involvement with her is what got him in trouble. Why else would she be getting interviewed? Hell, she said something crazy about another charge against Trump and Piers Morgan didn’t even correct her!
Have you heard about these other charges she said Trump is going to face??
WATCH:
