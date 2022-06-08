STORMY DANIELS ANTI-TRUMP ATTORNEY, MICHAEL AVENATTI SENTENCED TO PRISON

Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti, a one-time media darling whom CNN even reported as a possible presidential candidate, has been sentenced to more prison time.​

Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, June 2 for stealing book proceeds from his former client, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump, the AP reported.

The sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 ½ years in prison on top of the 2 ½ years he is already serving after another fraud conviction.

Avenatti was convicted in February on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identify theft. The lawyer was proven in a court of law to have stolen nearly $300,000 from Daniels.

Avenatti also faces an additional year in prison due to remaining time from his Nike extortion case, according to Reuters. He has previously received two-and-a-half years total.

District Judge Jesse M. Furman said Avenatti was “so brazen and egregious,” CNN reported. Furman also said Avenatti “took advantage of a vulnerable victim given her unorthodox career and somewhat unorthodox beliefs.”

Judge Furman even denied Avenatti the right to appear in a suit and made him wear an orange prison jumpsuit.

In 2018, Avenatti appeared on CNN as well as on Twitter, teasing a potential 2020 presidential run:

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Avenatti said in another tweet: “To those that claim that only a traditional politician with ‘experience’ can beat Trump, go back and look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). if we go down the same path and are not smart, don’t be surprised with the result.”

The media’s love affair with now criminal-attorney Michael Avenatti can be watched below:

