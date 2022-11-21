STOP IT! Los Angeles ‘Strongly Recommending’ Masks Again as Covid Cases Allegedly Rise [VIDEO]

They’re back, and when we mean they’re back we’re not talking about masks. We’re talking about moronic liberals in power.
That’s right, the LA County health officials are “strongly recommending” masks indoors in the Democrat ran hellhole of Los Angeles as Covid cases are allegedly on the rise. Even though every statistic shows you that you were blatantly lied to about Covid on all levels now.
The health officials stopped just short of imposing yet another mask mandate as as we head into the holiday season. These people are criminals.
LA County is reporting 1,500 new Covid cases per day, health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. Here’s our question, who in the hell is still dumb enough to get tested for a cold? Stop it you dumbasses.
“Now it is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high-quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters,” County Health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said on Thursday.
Fox 11 reported:
Los Angeles – With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.
The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.
For the past few months, indoor masking has been a matter of personal preference, unless individual businesses or locations chose to require them. The county shifted back to “strongly recommending” indoor mask-wearing on Thursday when the local seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 infections rose to 100 per 100,000 residents, up from 86 per 100,000 a week ago. The rate the previous week was 65 per 100,000 residents.
