Sting Results in 138 Illegal Alien Sex Offenders Arrested

A recent sting operation conducted by the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), a division of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed that 138 unlawfully present noncitizens convicted of sex offenses, including those with an executable final order of removal, were arrested nationwide in multiple states.

The ERO directorate upholds U.S. immigration law at, within, and beyond our borders. ERO’s work is critical to the enforcement of immigration law against those who present a danger to our national security, are a threat to public safety, or who otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration system.

The operation was conducted from October 22 to November 4 and resulted in ICE agents arresting the 138 illegal aliens who are convicted sex offenders, including those guilty of rape.

A number of the illegal alien sex offenders were arrested in sanctuary states or cities. For example, 21 of the illegal sex offenders were arrested in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, California, 15 were arrested in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, California and 5 were arrested in the sanctuary city of Seattle, Washington.

A handful of others were arrested in the sanctuary state of New York, including a 44-year-old illegal alien convicted of second-degree rape and promoting prostitution in September of 2017. Another 42-year-old illegal alien arrested in New York had been convicted of first-degree rape in April 2022.

This lates ICE sting operation comes after ERO officers arrested 175 unlawfully present noncitizens with multiple DUI convictions during a nationwide law enforcement effort from August 20 through September 30.

ERO Executive Associate Directory Corey A. Price said, “Crimes of sexual violence are among the most underreported in the United States, anyone can be a victim of this type of abuse, and our officers are dedicated to locating and apprehending known noncitizen offenders as part of their public safety mission. ERO will continue efforts such as these to remove unlawfully present individuals who have committed crimes against the innocent so they cannot continue to harm vulnerable populations within our communities.”

While the sting operation nabbed many criminal illegal aliens, President Joe Biden’s administration has drastically cut interior immigration enforcement, resulting in a nearly 50% drop in arrests of illegal aliens and a 62% drop indeportation of illegal alien convicts.

Former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan told Breitbart News that Biden is effectively deporting one illegal alien for every 100 illegal aliens arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

