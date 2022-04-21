Still Taking the Reins, Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 96th Birthday

The Queen of England has celebrated her 96th birthday, and she’s taking the reins yet again.

On Thursday, a new portrait of the Monarch was released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The shot, which was taken on the grounds of Windsor Castle, shows the Queen standing between her ponies Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. She’s wearing dark green cape-style coat as she holds the reigns for her two ponies.

Amazing, she can’t do Christmas with her family, but she can do a massive photoshoot with her horses for her 96th birthday.

Her late husband Prince Phillip passed away last April at the age of 99.

On Wednesday, the Monarch traveled from Windsor Castle to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London, Buckingham Palace confirmed. She is believed to be staying at Wood Far, the cozy five-bedroom home where Phillip spent much of his retirement.

According to People Magazine, The Queen will be spending her birthday privately.

