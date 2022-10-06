Steve Bannon Explains Why Elon Musk Said NO DICE to Twitter’s Offer to Lower Price; Now He’s Buying It With a Vengeance [DETAILS INSIDE]

Wednesday War Room General Steve Bannon sat down with OANN (One American News) reporter Caitlin Sinclair to discuss some inside details he’s learned of why Elon Musk is now buying Twitter again with a vengeance.

During the interview, Bannon said that he had been informed by very reliable sources that Twitter had offered Elon Musk a price break in exchange for his commitment to two conditions.

“Twitter came back and said, hey, we’ll actually knock a couple of billion dollars off the price if you commit to two things,” Bannon said.

The two conditions were as follows:

Trump and other conservatives who are already banned like The DC Patriot’s own Matt Couch, and Mindy Robinson, Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Craig Sawyer, and countless others should not be reinstated. The same management team will continue to be employed at Twitter.

According to Bannon’s sources, Elon Musk told Twitter to go pound sand when he was presented with these two laughable demands. Hell, that takes away the only reason he wanted to buy the company in the first place is the asinine censorship against conservatives and free speech in general.

“My understanding is that Elon Musk was not prepared to do either one and said, NO, the deal is a deal,” Bannon said.

🚨BREAKING: Sources tell Bannon Twitter gave @elonmusk 2 conditions



1.Trump & Conservatives remain off Twitter

2.Twitter staff remains the same



Musk said….. NO DEAL. pic.twitter.com/ze1jwPEl1l — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) October 5, 2022

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Representatives of Elon Musk and Twitter held unsuccessful talks about a possible price cut to his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter before he said he would buy the company on the agreement’s original terms, people familiar say.”

Representatives of Elon Musk and Twitter held unsuccessful talks about a possible price cut to his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter before he said he would buy the company on the agreement’s original terms, people familiar say https://t.co/qoYpMl1Qps — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 6, 2022

As you know by now, the headlines were buzzing on Tuesday as the news broke that Musk was prepared to buy the company at his original offer.

The fact that Twitter was trying to make those kinds of stipulations to Musk, just shows how corrupt the company is, and why someone like Musk must buy it and clean house.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...