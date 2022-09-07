Steve Bannon Expected Surrender to New York Prosecutors on Thursday

The We Build The Wall campaign is back in the news, and the radicalized New York State Attorney General is pushing the attack against former President Donald J. Trump and any of his allies.

Bannon, a onetime top strategist for the 45th President and recipient of a presidential pardon over this same issue from the feds, is now expected to surrender to New York authorities on Thursday to face a new indictment, multiple sources have stated.

Bannon in 2020 was accused in federal court of defrauding donors to a fund to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but that indictment was dismissed after he was pardoned by President Trump in the final hours of his presidency.

The new indictment is for state criminal charges that may mirror parts of the earlier federal case, however it’s unclear because the indictment is sealed.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Bannon himself issued a statement Tuesday night, after the Washington Post first reported the new indictment.

“This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system,” Bannon said in the statement.

He said Manhattan federal prosecutors did the same thing in August 2020 to try to take him out of that year’s election.

“It didn’t work then; it certainly won’t work now,” Bannon said.

Bannon is expected to appear in state court in Manhattan on Thursday and then be released pending trial, the person said.

A President can pardon people for federal crimes, but not state crimes. This is very political and weaponized as the New York State Attorney General has even went so far as to threaten Clay Clark and General Flynn over an event they held last month in the state. She is a weaponized Democrat clown.

