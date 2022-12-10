Steve Bannon Calls Out Trump ‘Get the Game Up’ and ‘Just Not Good Enough’ Staying on Truth and at Mar-a-Lago Says He Must Get More in the Fight [VIDEO]

Warroom General and Trump confidant Steve Bannon has called out his former boss and longtime friend on your Saturday, and he’s echoing the sentiment of millions of America First Trump supporters.

Bannon on his Warroom program said that Trump staying at Mar-a-Lago and on Truth Social just isn’t good enough and urged the former President to “Get the game up now.”

Bannon went on to say it’s “Just not good enough” right now. Bannon talking about how America is at stake, and going through the motions isn’t going to win in 2024, it’s going to take new ideas, new efforts, and so much more.

“The President and Mar-a-Lago you’ve got to get the game up, gotta get better, its just not good enough right now. I hate to be so brutally frank but we’re fighting for the country. Gotta get off the Truth and get engaged in these battles up here right now because that sets the stage for your second term, the return. And now we have to do it, we have to do it, we cannot allow this apparatus to remove a sitting President, because if it is we’re a Banana Republic.”

Watch Bannon’s words below from Warroom.

WATCH:

Steve Bannon calls Trump out… says what you’re doing right now is not good enough… You have to step your game up and get off just Truth Social only and get going, our country is at stake!



pic.twitter.com/r8uMyBweJU — ConservativeSanta (@itsMISTERCLAUS) December 10, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



