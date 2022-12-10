News

Steve Bannon Calls Out Trump ‘Get the Game Up’ and ‘Just Not Good Enough’ Staying on Truth and at Mar-a-Lago Says He Must Get More in the Fight [VIDEO]

by Matt Couch

Warroom General and Trump confidant Steve Bannon has called out his former boss and longtime friend on your Saturday, and he’s echoing the sentiment of millions of America First Trump supporters.

Bannon on his Warroom program said that Trump staying at Mar-a-Lago and on Truth Social just isn’t good enough and urged the former President to “Get the game up now.”

Bannon went on to say it’s “Just not good enough” right now. Bannon talking about how America is at stake, and going through the motions isn’t going to win in 2024, it’s going to take new ideas, new efforts, and so much more.

“The President and Mar-a-Lago you’ve got to get the game up, gotta get better, its just not good enough right now. I hate to be so brutally frank but we’re fighting for the country. Gotta get off the Truth and get engaged in these battles up here right now because that sets the stage for your second term, the return. And now we have to do it, we have to do it, we cannot allow this apparatus to remove a sitting President, because if it is we’re a Banana Republic.”

Watch Bannon’s words below from Warroom.

WATCH:

