Statewide Walk-Outs and Protests Planned in Nevada Over Unconstitutional Mandates and Forced Vaccinations

Massive protests and walk-outs are being planned all across Nevada Sept 7th until the Constitutional rights and medical freedom of its citizens are returned. Nurses, doctors, and staff are planning a protest against forced vaccinations at 5pm at St. Rose Hospital with others in the state expected to follow. Other workers in other professions are also planning to call off work, as well as parents pulling their kids out of school to protest the forced masks and vaccinations the school board just passed through even though an overwhelming majority of the public was against it at the last meeting. There are also multiple lawsuits by Raider season pass holders suing over mandatory vaccines being implemented at Allegiant Stadium. Corruption and election fraud has become so rampant in Nevada that “elected” officials no longer care about upholding the constitution or listening to what people want. Other vocations and institutions are expecting to ask out or call out sick in solidarity as well. I think We the People are officially pissed.
She is incredibly smart and brave. Kudos to Mindy for standing up against fascism even though people like Sure bend the knee.
Funny when it comes to abortion “its my body my choice” but mandating medicines to be forced on people is not? For those who wants mandatory vaccine, you have no idea what freedom is and if this goes thru one day they will force you to take something you don’t want. Take the vaccine if you want but you have no right forcing it on others
