Statements by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on J6 Unselect Committee

The following are two statements from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following two statements, the 45th President unloads on the partisan hack January 6 committee looking to ruin the reputations of conservatives with zero evidence of anything other than their typical partisan witch hunt.

You can read the statements below:

Why isn’t the Unselect Committee investigating the massive ballot harvesting operation that has just been irrefutably reported, on tape, in Georgia and other Swing States? Game changer, among many other game changers!

The former President continued with another statement:

Why isn’t the corrupt Unselect Committee of political hacks and highly partisan sleazebags in Washington investigating the massive voter fraud and irregularities that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, rather than spending all of its time investigating those who were protesting its result? It was the Crime of the Century! Large-scale proof of fraud and serious irregularities exist all over the place. Also, why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi and her files, which reportedly have been largely destroyed and deleted, not under investigation for not properly securing the Capitol with Soldiers or the National Guard that were strongly recommended to her by me and others? I knew the crowd would be extraordinarily large because they were protesting the RIGGED ELECTION. Capitol security was her job, not the President’s, and the American people now know that. If she did with security what she should have, there would have been no “January 6” as we know it. The Fake Unselect Committee wants nothing to do with that subject because they know it was the fault of Nancy Pelosi and, to a lesser extent, the Mayor of D.C. So, if I recommend Soldiers and if she refused to use them, why am I, and those around me, responsible for anything? We’re not, plain and simple!

Do you agree with President Trump that the J6 committee is worthless?

