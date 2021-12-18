News

Statements by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Hammering RINO Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

December 17, 2021

Statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is unloading on RINO Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

You can read the full statement below:

RINO Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced that, because I didn’t endorse him and he is incapable of getting the Republican nomination, he will not be running for reelection. He’s been very selfish, and is bad news for the Republican Party—actually, he shouldn’t even be considered a Republican. We wish him well!

