Statements by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Janel Brandtjen in Wisconsin

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Janel Brandtjen in Wisconsin:

Wisconsin State Assemblywoman Janel Brandtjen is a true patriot and fighter for America First principles. She has been the most courageous member of the Assembly and provided the platform for the investigation into the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election. She serves as the Chairwoman of the Election Committee and has doggedly pursued the truth when so many in the media have tried to cover up the corruption.

Thanks to Brandtjen’s hard work and commitment to the people of Wisconsin, her constituents have more information about the corruption coming from the Wisconsin Election Commission and the political crooks who cover for them. Brandtjen is a patriot who is making Wisconsin great again! In November, she should be re-elected to the 22nd District of the Wisconsin Assembly. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement.

