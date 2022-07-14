Statements by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announces Arizona Rally Updates for July 16, 2022

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Arizona congressional delegation, and other special guests on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Prescott Valley, AZ.
This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.
Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 4:00 PM MST
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks
Venue:
Findlay Toyota Center
3201 Main St.
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Special Guest Speaker:
Kari Lake, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Governor of Arizona
Blake Masters, Trump Endorsed Candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona
Abe Hamadeh, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Attorney General of Arizona
State Rep. Mark Finchem, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Secretary of State of Arizona and State Representative from Arizona’s 11th District
Sheriff Mark Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff
Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona
Mike Lindell, Inventor and CEO of My Pillow
Timeline of Events:
6:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
11:00AM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins
1:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
4:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 4:00PM MST.