Statements by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announces Arizona Rally Updates for July 16, 2022

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Arizona congressional delegation, and other special guests on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Prescott Valley, AZ.

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 4:00 PM MST

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks

Venue:

Findlay Toyota Center

3201 Main St.

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Special Guest Speaker:

Kari Lake, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Governor of Arizona

Blake Masters, Trump Endorsed Candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona

Abe Hamadeh, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Attorney General of Arizona

State Rep. Mark Finchem, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Secretary of State of Arizona and State Representative from Arizona’s 11th District

Sheriff Mark Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff

Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona

Mike Lindell, Inventor and CEO of My Pillow

Timeline of Events:

6:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

11:00AM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

1:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

4:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 4:00PM MST.

