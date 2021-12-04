Statement on Chris Cuomo’s Termination From CNN

The following is a statement from CNN on the termination of former host Chris Cuomo.
As you know by now, Cuomo was using his media sources to look into the accusers of his brother former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, before he resigned.
This was previously reported right here at The DC Patriot.
CNN has officially terminated Chris Cuomo from the network. You can read the full statement from them below.
