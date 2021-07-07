Statement of GETTR CEO Jason Miller Regarding President Trump Suing Facebook & Twitter

The hottest social media site on the planet GETTR is on fire, and their CEO Jason Miller, a former Trump top adviser is making waves not only with his new social media platform, but by responding to President Trump’s big announcement on Wednesday.

As many of you know by now, President Trump has announced he’s suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, among others in a massive class action lawsuit over banning him as well as millions of others in America.

GETTR’s CEO has released the following press release.

