Statement From The Office of The 45th President of The United States Donald J. Trump on Mitt Romney Getting Booed, Liz Cheney, & More

Please explain to the Democrats and RINOs that the reason Texas-06 completely shut out Democrats in Saturday’s Jungle Primary is because of my Endorsement of Susan Wright, who surged last week after receiving it. The Democrats were shut out and now it will be a contest between two Republicans, a very big win. It would be nice, however, if the pundits and Fake News Media would state the real reason for this unprecedented (Democrats have never been shut out before) victory!