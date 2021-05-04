Statement From The Office of The 45th President of The United States Donald J. Trump on Mitt Romney Getting Booed, Liz Cheney, & More

The following statements were released by The Office of the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump on the Texas election, Mitt Romney gettingbooed, and Liz Cheney.
– May 3, 2021 –
Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America
Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!
Please explain to the Democrats and RINOs that the reason Texas-06 completely shut out Democrats in Saturday’s Jungle Primary is because of my Endorsement of Susan Wright, who surged last week after receiving it. The Democrats were shut out and now it will be a contest between two Republicans, a very big win. It would be nice, however, if the pundits and Fake News Media would state the real reason for this unprecedented (Democrats have never been shut out before) victory!
So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!