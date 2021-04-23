Statement from The Office of 45th President Donald J. Trump on LeBron James

The 45th President of the United States office has made an official statement from the President on LeBron James and his vicious online attack of a Columbus, Ohio police officer who saved another girl from getting stabbed.

As many of you recall this week, a Columbus police officer arrived on a horrific scene of a teenage girl wielding and swinging a knife trying to stab and threatening multiple people.

The Officer after asking her multiple times to put the knife down, opened fire as she screamed “I’m gonna stab the F*** out of you B*tch,” while being inches away of thrusting a knife through another young female.

Donald J. Trump has responded to the nonsense of LeBron James attacking this officer on Twitter, and then deleting his tweet when people have had enough of the race baiting nonsense in America, and lashed out at James.

You can see the former President’s statement below

Do you agree with President Trump?

