Statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump Endorsing Jake Evans

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Jake Evans for Congress in Georgia.

You can read the full statement below:

Jake Evans is a young man rapidly on the rise. The people of Georgia love him for his strong stance on the Second Amendment, our Military and Vets, Border Protection, Law Enforcement, Pro-Life, and of course, Election Integrity. He was born and raised in Georgia, has a wonderful family, and will do a fantastic job as your new Congressman from the 6th District. His father, Randy, is a highly respected legal warrior, and would admit that Jake is even more so. Because of this, and many other outstanding qualities, I am honored to give Jake Evans my Complete and Total Endorsement!

